Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom family members have been unable to contact since the weekend.
Kayden Tanksley, 16, was last seen on Ben Fugler Road in Denham Springs around 3 p.m. Sunday. He left home without permission, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
No foul play is suspected and Tanksley is "not believed to be in danger" at this time, authorities said. But he does take medication daily and does not have it with him.
Authorities described Tanksley as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with any information on Kayden’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.
