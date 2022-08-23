Authorities are currently searching for a woman to be involved with a shooting in Denham Springs earlier this week that sent one victim to the hospital.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Shelby Perritt for aggravated second degree battery, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. Perritt is also wanted on unrelated drug charges.
On Monday, Ard said detectives had launched an investigation into a shooting occurred on Rosewood Street that morning. One male victim was taken to a local hospital "for what appears to be a non-life threatening injury," Ard said.
No other information has been provided in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
