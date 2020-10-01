Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a local business.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified male suspect burglarized a business along Magnolia Beach Road sometime on Tuesday, Sept. 29. After smashing glass to get inside the establishment, the suspect stole a cash register with an undisclosed amount of money.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office believe the suspect’s vehicle to be a black Infiniti G35. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Magnolia Beach Road.
Late Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office released a brief surveillance video of the suspect walking in front of the business. In the 8-second clip, the suspect is seen wearing a white T-shirt, a dark jacket, dark pants, a face covering, and something over his head.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
