Authorities are continuing to ask the public for any information that could lead them to those responsible for the recent vandalization of a city-run cemetery.
Earlier this week, city officials alerted the public that Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery, located on Range Avenue near Denham Springs High School, had been deliberately damaged. The post said, “Numerous headstones and urns were damaged and/or displaced.”
A post from Seale Funeral Home, which assisted with the cleanup, said more than 125 headstones were knocked over and “many vases were destroyed along with grass being burned.”
In a new post Wednesday, the Denham Springs Police Department urged people to come forward with any information that could assist them in the investigation.
“Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department are working diligently to collect any possible evidence, including door bell or home security camera footage and video surveillance from nearby homes and businesses, of the desecration of graves believed to have occurred on Monday night,” the police department said in a social media post.
Possible felony charges for the crimes include criminal damage to property or simple arson. The possible misdemeanor charge would be desecration of graves.
“Although the crimes are predominantly misdemeanors in a law book, they are taken seriously by our officers and investigators,” authorities said.
The Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery at Cockerham Road is a city-owned and city-maintained property, according to the city’s website.
A police report has been filed, and anyone with information can contact the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106.
City workers teamed with Seale Funeral Home to repair the affected grave sites Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, most of the headstones and gravesites were restored “to their original condition,” officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.