Authorities have thwarted a plan to secure an inmate’s early release, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard said deputies in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes were able to stop a scheme by Sarah Clark, of Denham Springs, and Nicole Stevens, of Baton Rouge, to get Stevens out of jail early.
“Special thanks to our law enforcement partners in East Baton Rouge Parish for working with us on this case,” Ard said.
Ard said the scheme came to light this month, as Clark visited Stevens during her detainment in East Baton Rouge Parish on a drug charge. During the visits, the two would discuss “how to beat the system & avoid the rest of the sentence Stevens was given by the 21st Judicial District Court,” Ard said.
Clark then downloaded fake forms and pretended to be a Detention Center deputy both on paper and over the phone.
“Thanks to processes in place & alert deputies at both facilities, these attempts failed,” Ard said.
Clark, 39, is in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of forgery, injuring public records, conspiracy to commit simple escape, computer fraud, and false personation of a peace officer.
Stevens, 33, faces charges of conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to injuring public records, conspiracy to commit simple escape, conspiracy to commit computer fraud, and conspiracy to commit false personation of a peace officer. Stevens is currently in custody in East Baton Rouge.
The investigation is ongoing.
