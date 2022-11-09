Jeremy Aydell won a seat for the Village of French Settlement’s Board of Alderman, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
In the four-person race, Aydell finished well ahead of the pack, securing 36 percent of the vote, or 304 total votes.
Sean Clouatre finished in second place with 189 total votes, or 23 percent of the vote. In third place was Roland Gutbier, who finished with 174 votes, or 21 percent.
Clouatre and Gutbier will head to a runoff for the final alderman seat on Dec. 10.
Paul Matherne (21 percent, 172 votes) finished in fourth.
The Village of French Settlement, which has 748 registered voters, reported an unofficial turnout of 56 percent, figures from the Secretary of State show. That was higher than the parish-wide turnout of 49.1 percent.
(Editor's note: In the original report, The News incorrectly stated that Sean Clouatre had won the final alderman seat. Sean Clouatre and Roland Gutbier will head to a runoff on Dec. 10 for the final seat. The News deeply apologizes for this mistake.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.