67% is a large margin in politics, and that's what Gravity Drainage District 1 took for the win to renew a 5-mill property tax for another 10 years.

7,039 voters chose 'Yes' for the renewal on a 43.1% turnout. 3,556 voted no.

However, District 1 Manager Wesley Kennebrew was not going to rest on his laurels.

“We want people to know we will be back at work Monday,” he said. That work includes watershed studies and improving drainage.

“We used to be just a maintenance district. We maintained, maintained. Now there are a lot more things we can do (thanks to funding),” Kennebrew said.

Last week the district board of commissioners approved a bid for a camera system that can be used to inspect culverts, he said.

“We will get to see where (a culvert) is bad and where it is worse and draw up a plan to take care of it,” he said.

District 1 also will be working with parish and state agencies to replace culverts on Pecan Grove, Yukon, and Sutton streets.

Kennebrew also encouraged resident in the district to fill out a survey and let him know what their concerns are.

“We want to make people feel safe,” he said.

The Gravity Drainage District 1 renewal will begin in 2021 and run through 2030. The 5-mill property taxe will generate $839,750 per year and is used for both maintenance in the district as well as grant-fund matches.

The statistics for Gravity Drainage District 1 are: