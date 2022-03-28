Bank of Zachary is hosting its Community Shred Day event on Saturday, April 9.
This annual event allows residents to securely dispose of confidential documents free of charge.
Bank of Zachary Shred Day will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Main Office as well as the Central and Watson Branches on April 9, according to Heather Prejean, AVP of Marketing & Community Relations.
“This event has been such a hit that we wanted to make sure and touch every community in which we have Bank of Zachary branches this year,” Prejean said.
The branches holding shred days are the Main Office, located at 4743 Main Street in Zachary; the Central Branch, located at13444 Hooper Road; and the Watson Branch, located at 32340 LA Hwy. 16.
This event is for all residents and small business owners in the surrounding communities.
Please note that documents with staples, paper clips, and binder clips will be accepted. However, plastic, three-ring binders, hardback books, CDs, DVDs, and video or cassette tapes will not be accepted.
For more information on Community Shred Day, please Prejean at (225) 654-2701 or hprejean@bankofzachry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.