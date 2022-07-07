Sam James, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management, was among the 523 bankers taking part in the 72nd annual two-week session of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. Classes got underway May 23rd and continued through June 3, 2022, with courses covering all aspects of banking, economics, and related subjects. Students traveled from twenty-one states to participate in this Session. Sponsored by 15 southern-state bankers associations in cooperation with the Division of Continuing Education at LSU, the banking school requires attendance on campus for three years, with extensive bank study assignments between sessions. The faculty consists of bankers, business & professional leaders, and educators from all parts of the U.S. During their three summer sessions at the Graduate School of Banking, students receive 190 hours of classroom instruction, planned evening study, and final examinations at the end of each session.
Founded in 1904, Bank of Zachary is the oldest State chartered bank in East Baton Rouge Parish serving residents, businesses, and communities. Bank of Zachary is locally owned and operated. Hometown banking is Bank of Zachary’s mission and specialty. The Bank of Zachary is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The FDIC Standard Maximum Deposit Insurance Amount (SMDIA) for deposits is $250,000 per depositor, per insured financial institution, for each account ownership category. The Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.bankofzachary.com or call (225) 654-2701.
