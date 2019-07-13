There was a strange phenomenon at the Gulf Coast - according to local meteorologists, as Barry made landfall the storm's predicted, high-powered moisture collided with dry air which sapped a lot of the Barry's inland strength.

It's not something you hear regularly in Louisiana, especially the phrase 'dry air.'

Never the less, rain predictions from the National Weather Service (NWS) for Livingston Parish have dropped significantly, to the 4" to 10" range, with higher isolated totals possible at a max of 15".

Those predictions can still be dangerous if the rain falls in a short amount of time.

According to Gravity Drainage District 1, less than a half an inch had fallen in their coverage area as of 6:30 p.m.

The NWS warns that Barry still has the potential for heavy winds, which can form into tornadoes, and the projected rain totals can cause flash flooding that is dangerous to life. Parish President Layton Ricks issued a curfew for tonight until dawn Sunday morning.

River levels increased in southern Livingston Parish around Port Vincent, French Settlement, and Maurepas which have historically low flood thresholds. Levels remained relatively the same for the Amite north of I-12, and the Comite River at Joor Road.

Future crests at 1983 and 2016 flood levels remained intact as of 7:30 p.m. The News is monitoring current river levels and any adjustments to those projected crests, which are through Thursday.

Parish officials ask that citizens remain vigilant through the night as heavy rains are still probable. Emergency contact numbers are listed below.

If you see drainage issues, or need assistance once the disaster has started, please contact the following numbers:

Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231

Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467

Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827

Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996

Those numbers will be monitored 24/7.