Hurricane Barry formed Saturday morning off the coast of Louisiana, and then promptly smacked into a huge swathe of dry air - sapping almost all of its moisture and reducing local rain totals.

That was good news for Livingston Parish, which saw it's rain total drop from - at times - 25" down to 4" - 6". Those rains are expected overnight, as the final bands of moisture push through and come north.

That 4" - 6" rain total is still dangerous, the National Weather Service (NWS) stressed - especially if it falls in a short amount of time. State and local officials urged vigilance overnight as the rain made it's way through Livingston Parish.

If you see drainage issues, or need assistance once the disaster has started, please contact the following numbers:

Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231

Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467

Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827

Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996

River levels were reduced around 9:30 p.m. by a few feet in most places, but remain in 'flood stage' across the parish until officials can track the amount of rainfall and what it does tonight.

Parish officials state that the curfew will remain in effect tonight and ask citizens to stay off the roads. The Denham Springs Emergency Operations Center dropped to standby levels and sent most home, with essential personnel on call if necessary.