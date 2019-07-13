Barry has weakened to a Tropical Storm and continues moving a northwestward direction, moving Livingston Parish out of most of the high rainfall danger.

But, officials urge vigilance into the evening as heavy rains are still expected. Part of Livingston Parish can still get upwards of 15 inches of rain overnight, causing flash flooding in areas that are prone to back up.

High winds are also a concern.

A curfew is in place from dusk until dawn tonight, as law enforcement and first responders ask citizens to 'shelter at home.'

If you see drainage issues, or need assistance once the disaster has started, please contact the following numbers:

Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231

Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467

Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827

Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996

Those numbers will be monitored 24/7.

River levels had not moved as of 2 p.m., however the high crests that resemble the floods of 1986 and 2016 remain in effect as of 2 p.m. due to potential rain in the northern sections of the Comite and Amite River basins. Updates to those totals will come as rainfall totals become more clear.

Four shelters were opened by the parish, a list can be found at the link below.

Sandbags are also still available for pickup at the locations listed in the link below.