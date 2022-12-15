For the first time in a long time, Walker will have a new baseball coach when the season rolls around after Wildcats coach Randy Sandifer resigned earlier this week.
“I’m tired,” an emotional Sandifer said. “I’m physically, mentally worn out. It’s not necessarily anything in particular. I just need a break from the grind right now. That was probably the biggest issue.”
Walker followed up an appearance in the Class 5A semifinals in 2021 with a first-round playoff exit, a 7-5 loss to Comeaux, at home last season.
“I was tired at the end of last season,” Sandifer said. “I just thought it was the way the season ended and things along those lines. I thought the summer was good. It’s somewhat relaxing when you play every day, but when I got back to school, I just didn’t have that same passion and get-up-and-go that I’ve had in the past, so I kind of started thinking about (stepping down) there. I went from thinking three years more to ‘Can I get my son through for another two years?’ It’s just kind of gotten to the point the last month or so that I don’t want it to fall apart. I don’t feel like it’s fair to the kids not putting in what needs to be done when the season started. Now was just a good time. They can make a change here and start in January fresh and be ready for the season …”
Sandifer said the Thanksgiving break solidified his decision to step away, noting he opted not to open the school’s baseball field during the time away from school to allow players to hit and throw on their own, something he’s done in the past.
“To be honest with you, it was almost like it never even crossed my mind to even want to come up and piddle around and stuff,” he said. “I was almost relieved to have a week off. I think that was the telling sign that I had lost a little bit.”
Sandifer said the program is in a better position when he began coaching at Walker, noting the team had missed the playoffs six straight seasons at that point. The Wildcats have made the postseason 12 straight seasons.
“I would think we’re better,” he said of the program. “I think the group of kids we have returning, the younger guys coming up, the freshman group, has a lot of talent. I think we’re a lot better. We’ve always had some talent and had one or two good players in pretty much every grade. Some of the younger groups, they’ve got four or five really good players in those groups, so I think it’s better footing now. The success and what have you should be able to continue.”
Sandifer said this season’s roster will have four or five seniors, but he said the cupboard isn’t bare for his successor.
“It’s going to be, I don’t want to say younger, but I think there’s going to be a lot more sophomores and juniors on the field than especially the last couple of years,” Sandifer said. “At the same time, by the time they’re a junior, I think they’ve bided their time. It’s their turn to step up and be varsity players. The junior class is a pretty big group, so they should be able to hold their own.”
In addition to making the semifinals in 2021, Sandifer picked up his 400th career win last season as Casey Bryant, Phillip Thurmond and Jacob Cmurka combined on a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in an 8-1 victory over St. John of Plaquemine.
He noted 12 players have earned the opportunity to play college baseball over the past two seasons, but Sandifer said he also has had time to reflect on his coaching career with the Wildcats.
“Every group as been special,” he said. “Some years it was a struggle to get into the playoffs and make it, but the part that I always appreciated, we never collapsed. We won games that maybe on paper we shouldn’t have won to get us in and a win late in the season that, in all honesty, (was against a team) that physically was probably better than us. We found ways to win and compete. I guess from a coaching standpoint, the teams that I’ve had here have always fought and battled, and even if we were outmanned some, we’ve lost some games, but we won enough and did enough that we were able to find our way in.
“Like I told the kids, it’s not fun going to the playoffs as that 32nd-ranked team or that 30th-ranked team and you’ve got to travel to play one of the top teams, but just making the playoffs, it means something,” Sandifer said. “When you don’t make the playoffs, it’s tougher the next year and the following year to try to understand what you’re actually playing for. When you get in, you understand, and sometimes being that 32nd team, it seemed like that following year, we were always a little better.”
It's that type of competitiveness and drive Sandifer is hopeful the current crop of Walker players can carry on – not just on the diamond.
“It’s more than baseball,” he said. “It’s competing for jobs three or four, five years down the road. It’s not always going to be easy. It’s not easy to work every day. It’s not easy to be a husband every day. It’s not easy to be a father every day, but you can’t quit. That’s not a good recipe. These are all things that, to me, you take away from the sports end whether it's baseball or any other sport. Just learn to compete. Compete every day. That’s how life is.”
Sandifer said he’s planning on spending more time with his family with daughter Randyl a senior and son Ryne a junior on the Walker baseball team.
“I get to go home at 2:30 every day, get to come back to games and watch my son play and just be a dad on the other side of the fence and be able to go home and not have to carry the game home with me and a thousand decisions that had to be made during the game,” Sandifer said with a chuckle. “I’ll just be able to go home, and I’ll be like most parents. I can worry about my son and how he played and what he did and not have to worry about the full array of everything that happened.”
“I’ve talked to some ex-coaches, and most of them, there’s life after it (coaching),” Sandifer continued. “There’s some things you miss about it, but there’s a lot more things that you’re not going to miss, and you realize at the end of the day, you can spend time doing the things that you enjoy.”
Sandifer said his 12-year-old son Reid took the news of his resignation the hardest, noting Reid was born the spring before Sandifer arrived at Walker.
“He’s known Walker High School for his entire life, and he’s just old enough now to help drag the field and stuff,” Sandifer said. “I think he took it worse than the rest of the family. It’s a big adjustment for him …”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.