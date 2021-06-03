The Holden softball team left Sulphur with the Class B championship trophy, and it showed on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All- State team.
Lady Rockets dual threat Taylor Douglas was selected the Outstanding Player, while teammates Gracie Duffy and Olivia Barnes were first-team selections. Kacey Breithaupt was an honorable mention choice.
“I have a team full of amazing student-athletes, and to land three on the All-State team is just a testament to the work they put in day-in and day-out and it just speaks volumes of our program,” Holden coach Linzey Bowers said.
Douglas, a sophomore who was the All-Parish Offensive Player of the Year, had a 26-8 record with 173 strikeouts while hitting 27 home runs with 61 RBIs and a .547 batting average as the team’s leadoff hitter.
“Something we look at when trying to decide who’s All-Parish, who’s All-Metros, can these kids compete with the best of the best? I challenge my team with scheduling,” Bowers said. “We played all the best of the best teams. Taylor’s held her own, and to have the numbers and to put up the numbers that she has just speaks to her as an athlete. Her on the mound, she’s going to keep us in a ball game. She’s definitely going to keep us in a ball game with one swing of her bat. She’s a phenomenal athlete, and I tell everybody all the time kind of jokingly but pretty serious, I’m glad she’s on our team. I’m glad I don’t have to call pitches against her. She’s getting better every single day, and that’s what you want to see in your athletes. The good thing is she still has two more years at the high school level. I’m excited for her future. I’m excited for our program’s future, and these kids just keep making it better.”
Duffy, who was the Outstanding Player in the Class B title game, batted .466 with 11 home runs, 14 doubles, three triples and 49 RBIs while hitting behind Douglas in the lineup.
“That’s another kid that just (has an) unbelievable work ethic,” Bowers said. “She just puts her nose down and finds a way to get better. She’s one of those kids that has earned every ounce of success that she has. She’s naturally athletic and talented, but that doesn’t stop her from knowing she needs to keep working, and that’s exactly what she does. She grew into an extremely big leader for us, which is something that we were missing at the beginning of the season. She stepped outside of her personality and did what the team needed. She put up the awesome numbers as well, but even bigger than the stats that she put up, she grew as a person, she grew as an athlete, and she became that person that the team needed.
“All season I debated putting Barnes in two-hole because she got on base all the time, but it’s just something about that 1-2 punch that it’s like ‘oh, she (Douglas) hit it over and she (Duffy) backed her up with a bomb, or (Douglas) is just missing and Gracie comes up behind her and hits it over,” Bowers continued. “They did a really good job protecting each other in the lineup and putting on a show for us offensively.”
Barnes had a .918 fielding percentage at shortstop while hitting .514 with 51 singles, three doubles, a triple, 22 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
“She was our senior leader,” Bowers said of Barnes. “She was always leading by example. Not a very vocal kid, one of the best people all around that you can be around. To have a kid like that on your team, it takes the pressure off of you as a coach. That’s the one you want on your team, and if you could coach two Olivia’s, you don’t have anything to worry about. She was always that calm and consistent player. We knew when she was up to bat, she was giving us her all, and she was going to perform, and when the ball was hit to her on defense, she was going to make the play. A lot of times she got overlooked because of the power hitters or the strikeout pitchers, but she was just that constant player. I’ve had her since she was in eighth grade, and she just got better every single year, so she deserves this. I love to see her land on that All-State team and go out her senior year with a bang.”
Breithaupt, who had a .900 fielding percentage at second base, hit .427 with 14 doubles, a triple and three home runs with 34 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
“That’s a kid that comes straight to softball after basketball season, and just to be able to switch gears like that and turn it on Day One just speaks to the softball player that she is,” Bowers said. “She stepped right into her starting spot when basketball season ended, and she found her power this season, which was fun to watch. Going into the season, I would have never expected her to be our three-hole hitter, but that’s where she batted every single game throughout the year. She got better, and she’s going to be another player that’s going to be extremely fun to watch and the athlete that she develops into over the next two years.”
Anacoco's Richard Partridge was the softball Coach of the Year after guiding the No. 9 Lady Indians to the Class B title game in his first year as a softball coach.
Anacoco’s Bailey Davis (.510, 42 RBIs), Fairview's Rylee Cloud (.611, 11 HRs), Quitman's Cali Deal (.500), Florien’s Lauren Dees (.454, 15 HRs) and Sarah McDaniel (.387, 21 wins pitching), University Academy's Brooklyn Gremillion (.395), Forest’s Brooke Ross (.529) and Katie Rios (.495, 9 HRs), Converse’s Abby Rivera (.581, 49 RBIs), Zwolle's Summer Faust (.419, 16 wins pitching), Madison Holmes of Stanley (.466), Pitkin's Lauryn Longino (.423) and Choudrant's Zoey Smith (.461) make up the rest of the team.
On the baseball side, Holden’s Hunter Bordelon was an honorable mention selection after hitting .449 with a home run, eight doubles, one triple, 25 RBIs and 29 stolen bases from the leadoff spot. He went 6-2 with 80 strikeouts, 14 walks and a 2.75 ERA on the mound.
“Hunter is deserving of every award that he can get,” Holden coach Jonathan Thompson said. “He’s everything you could ask for from a player, and he worked hard. He did everything the right way, and he’s going to be missed, greatly, greatly missed.”
Choudrant's Braden Jones were named the Most Outstanding Player for baseball, going a 13-1 with 136 strikeouts in 73 innings. He batted .350 with 33 RBIs.
Monterey's Eric Richard was the baseball Coach of the Year after leading No. 20 Monterey to the Class B semifinals, where the Aggies surrendered an unearned run in a 1-0 loss to eventual champion Choudrant.
Jones was joined on the boys' squad by Choudrant teammate Brandon Carter (5-0, 5 saves, 97 Ks), the Elizabeth duo of Alex Chamberlain (11-4, 106 Ks) and Jason Gormanous (.495, 11 HRs, 44 RBIs), Anacoco senior Landry Alligood (.618, 8 HRs, 36 RBIs), Monterey's Ethan Clark (1.50 ERA, 108 Ks), Grace Christian's Luke Johnson (.483, 9 HRs, 51 RBIs), Quitman's Luke Morgan (.481), Weston's Davis Tolar (.351), Pitkin's Ethan West (1.94 ERA, 5 saves), Florien's Gage Remedies (.462, 41 RBIs), Oak Hill's Sam Martin (.385), Singer's Tate Hess (1.60 ERA, 109 Ks), Glenmora senior Cory Nolen (.382), Converse senior Matt Sessum (.479) and Fairview's Landon Strother (6-3, 1.12 ERA).
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE TEAMS
SOFTBALL
Player school grade stats
Taylor Douglas Holden So. .547
Gracie Duffy Holden So. .466
Bailey Davis, Anacoco Fr. .510
Rylee Cloud Fairview Jr. .611
Cali Deal Quitman 8th .500
Lauren Dees Florien Sr. .454
Brooklyn Gremillion University Academy Sr. .395
Brooke Ross Forest Sr. .529
Abby Rivers Converse Sr. .581
Summer Faust Zwolle Sr. 16-4
Madison Holmes Stanley Sr. .466
Lauryn Longino Pitkin Sr. .423
Katie Rios Forest Sr. .495
Olivia Barnes Holden Sr. .514
Sarah McDaniel Florien So. 21-6
Zoey Smith Choudrant 8th .462
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TAYLOR DOUGLAS, HOLDEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: RICHARD PARTRIDG, ANACOCO
Honorable mention: Kacey Breithaupt, Holden; Madison Brymer, Quitman; Jordan Williams, Saline; Lexi Normand, Doyline; Haley Nail, Castor; Victoria Parris, Converse; Abby Robinson, Pitkin; Kylee Johnson, Oak Hill; Mikayla Cashdollar, University Academy; Addy Bonsall, Bell City.
BASEBALL
Player school grade stats
Braden Jones, Choudrant Sr. 13-1
Brandon Carter Choudrant Sr. 5-0
Alex Chamberlain Elizabeth Sr. 11-4
Landry Alligood Anacoco Sr. .618
Ethan Clark Monterey Sr. 1.50 ERA
Luke Johnson Grace Christian So. .483
Luke Morgan Quitman Jr. .481
Davis Tolar Weston Jr. .351
Ethan West Pitkin Sr. 1.94 ERA
Gage Remedies Florien Jr. .462
Sam Martin Oak Hill Sr. .385
Tate Hess Singer So. 1.60 ERA
Cory Nolen Glenmora Sr. .382
Matt Sessum Converse Sr. .479
Jason Gormanous Elizabeth Jr. .495
Landon Strother Fairview So. 6-3
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: BRADEN JONES, CHOUDRANT
COACH OF THE YEAR: ERIC RICHARD, MONTEREY
Honorable mention: Luke Tassin, Choudrant: Joshua Smith, Quitman; Braydon Cedus, Oak Hill; Brett Jinks, Fairview; Laiken Odom, Elizabeth; Slay Coleman, Elizabeth; Drew Tebbe, Anacoco; Noah Spears, Doyline; Camron Brumfield, Mt. Hermon; Hunter Bordelon, Holden; Grayson Johnson, Bell City; Austin Tarpley, Zwolle; Ethan DeVanie, Grace Christian.
