George Templet is back in the swing of baseball things.
Templet was recently named Walker’s interim baseball coach for this season, taking over for longtime Wildcats coach Randy Sandifer, who resigned last month.
Templet has served on the Walker football staff and said he’s grateful for the opportunity to coach the school’s baseball team.
“Like I told (Walker principal) Mr. (Jason) St. Pierre, ‘You guys have been amazing to me since I’ve been there,’” Templet said. “I will definitely help ya’ll out for a year.”
“I’m blessed with the opportunity,” he continued. “My beautiful wife, who has graciously allowed me to do this. That’s always part of it, but I’m honored that Mr. St. Pierre and (Walker athletic director) Coach (Joey) Sanchez would even consider me for this opportunity. We’re going to do the best we can to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played and try to make everybody proud of us.”
Said St. Pierre: “Fortunately, we have Coach Templet on staff and several other coaches that coach baseball. We’ve met with our parents and our players and given them our expectations. We’re not laying down. We’re going to move forward, and we’re anticipating a great baseball season.”
St. Pierre said a permanent coach will be named toward the end of the school year.
Templet hasn’t coached baseball the past two seasons but was the head baseball coach at Donaldsonville and an assistant at Dutchtown four years before that.
He played baseball at East Ascension and Copiah-Lincoln.
“I blew everything in the right arm, and that pretty much shut that down, so if you can’t play, you might as well coach,” Templet said.
Templet, who was an assistant softball coach at Ascension Catholic, Hannan and Catholic of Pointe Coupee, said last year was the first time in his coaching career he didn’t coach any spring sports. He also served as head football coach and athletic director at Hannan.
Baseball teams are currently in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s evaluation period, which ends Jan. 21, and Templet said that’s truly what it’s become for him as he gets to know the Wildcats’ team.
“I jumped in head-first, and I’m trying to learn them,” he said. “More than anything, look at skill sets. We’re not doing a whole lot of teaching right now. More or less, I’m learning them. It’s figuring out one, who they are, because I don’t know them all yet. But two, what do they bring to the table? PO’s (pitchers only) to position players, whatever it is, it’s just watching and truly evaluating who they are and what they can do.”
According to the LHSAA website, teams can hold their first practice or scrimmage on Jan. 23, and Templet said Wildcat pitchers have done flat ground work and long toss, but the biggest thing is getting arms in shape for the season.
“We’re just trying to get their arms in shape and make sure they’re good and stretched out before we start (turning) it up,” he said. “We’re hoping this week, maybe with a little cooperation from the weather, we can start getting some guys out there to throw some batting practice just to make sure they are around the zone and are able to throw.”
Templet said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the Wildcats so far.
“The energy level’s been good,” he said. “Obviously, the first couple of days, they were feeling me out, so we were trying to get on each other’s level. It’s been great. The guys, they want to be there. They’re working hard. I told them after the first practice ‘I feel like some of you guys are pressing and trying a little too hard. You guys just need to go out and play. Yes, I am evaluating you, but I am not evaluating you today. I’m evaluating you for this two-week period, so don’t stress over one day. Just go and play.’”
Templet said he know what style of baseball he wants the Wildcats to play.
“I can tell you we’re going to do a lot of small ball,” he said. “I believe in getting guys on base, bunt, move them over. I’m a big statistics, analytics guy. I know the value of scoring early and the pressure that that puts on people. In the end, if you’ve got a lead, you’ve got to be able to hold it. One through nine, we’re going to be able to be able to bunt, and if you can’t bunt, you won’t be part of one through nine. That’s the bottom line.”
The Wildcats reached the Class 5A semifinals two seasons ago, and Templet said he’s ready to see how far the team can go this season.
“The expectations I think are just like any other coach,” he said. “You want to be in the postseason. You want to give yourself a chance to go as far as you possibly can. I obviously want to make it a great experience for these guys. I told them if you put in the work, good things are going to happen. Where does that end up? Only time will tell. Just like everybody else, we’ve got to show up and play every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.