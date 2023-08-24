Sports have a way of bringing people together in a way that often goes beyond statistics or scores, and that’s exactly what French Settlement athletes showed Wednesday evening.
The Lions shaved their heads in support of teammate Remy Cramer, who was recently diagnosed with bone cancer and was set to begin chemotherapy treatments Thursday.
“One of the beautiful things about sports is it’s not just what you see on Friday nights or for football or for basketball games …,” FSHS basketball coach Jake Bourgeois said. “It goes way beyond that. You create these relationships, not only coach and athletes, but athlete to athlete and members in the community, and you become a family. When life happens, all the X’s and O’s and win-loss and all that stuff, it kind of gets put on the backburner … A lot of times we get caught up in all those things, but you kind of realize that sports are way more than just wins and losses and playing time and stuff like that. When you create a family and the culture that we’ve created here at French Settlement, it kind of hits hard.”
During the spring, Bourgeois said Cramer had issues with his arm while playing baseball, and the pain in his arm ramped up again during summer workouts for basketball. That led to testing by doctors, which eventually led to Cramer being diagnosed with a Ewing Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones.
For Bourgeois, that diagnosis hit hard.
“I met Remy two years ago, and one of the things I love about my career being at French Settlement is that we’re such a small, (close-knit) place, and I get to watch these kids grow up from kindergarten,” Bourgeois said. “I know their moms and dads. I know their aunts and uncles. I know their entire families, and I get to see them grow up right in front of me. Remy moved to us two years ago in seventh grade from Albany, and I’ve had him in my class since then, so I’ve gotten to know him over the last two years from teaching him. I had him in homeroom. He’d come in, and we’d talk about sports every day. He was on our junior high team, so I got to know him and talk to him at the gym, hang out with him. He’s just a great kid. He’s one of those kids that walks in the room and automatically brightens up your day with his smile and his laugh, and it’s contagious, and he’s just a genuinely good person.”
From there, Bourgeois told his team he’d be shaving his head in a show of support for Cramer during his battle. Bourgeois said it wasn’t mandatory for the team to participate, noting members of the FSHS baseball team also shaved their heads, along with French Settlement principal John Chewning and assistant basketball coach Edward Allison.
Chewning said Cramer ‘is like another son of mine’, noting he’s coached him since he was eight years old and Cramer and Chewning’s son, Jackson, are best friends.
John Chewning said there wasn’t any doubt he’d be shaving his head in support of Cramer.
“We’ve been really close to begin with, but as the leader of the school and as hopefully someone some of those young men look up to, what kind of leader am I if I don’t? And then just to show support to him,” John Chewning said. “He’s not going to have a choice, and we do, an for us to be able to make that choice to do that just to show him support, how can you not, especially if my son’s going to sit there and have his done too. What kind of leader or role model am I for him if I can’t have my head shaved?”
Bourgeois reached out to Jeremy Aydell with Sport Clips, which had stylists handle the hair-cutting duties.
“I really didn’t expect it to be any type of thing,” Bourgeois said. “At the end, it turned into what was a very emotional and special night (Wednesday) night.”
“It speaks volumes about who we are and what we try to do here – the culture we try to set. The family atmosphere we try to set,” Bourgeois said. “Each guy on the team is your brother. We have each other’s backs no matter what through the good times and the bad. I think that just kind of reflects on those guys and their families and the character they have.”
“We just kind of wanted Remy to understand that through those actions, for him to realize that no matter how hard this gets, we’re going to be there for him,” Bourgeois continued.
John Chewning, who was with Cramer and his family at the hospital Thursday, said he was proud of what the athletes did for their teammate.
“It makes it all worth it – the message and the mission that we try to set forth at the school, especially when it comes through sports as being a family,” he said. “If somebody in our community is going to hurt, we’re going to be there and hold them up and take care of them. There’s not going to be anybody going through things by themselves. Some of those guys have been growing their (hair) out for months or years, and for them to sit there and have it all shaved off and most of them not even think twice about it, it was pretty amazing to see.”
Bourgeois said Cramer’s journey has helped bring the team closer together. He said Cramer is facing seven to 10 months of chemotherapy with treatments taking place in New Orleans.
“Even though you’ve got guys that are going to be seniors and are four years older than Remy and may not know him as well, they know that once he was on this team and with us, he was part of our family, so they all participated and they all joined in, and it definitely made us as a whole get a whole lot closer,” Bourgeois said. “It’s been tears. It’s been laughs. It’s been tough, but it definitely, I think, brought us together. It created a bond that can’t be broken.”
