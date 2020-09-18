It wasn't the easiest of decisions, but the Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament will not be held this year, Livingston Parish Public Schools announced Friday.
The decision was reached during a principal’s meeting Thursday because of COVID-19 concerns.
"It's with a heavy heart that we had to make this decision, but unfortunately, we didn't really have much choice in the matter," Livingston Parish Public Schools Athletic Director Steve Parrill said.
"It was extremely difficult just from the standpoint of the tradition and pageantry of the Livingston Parish Tournament that we have here, the great tradition of our teams," Livingston Parish Public Schools secondary supervisor Kelly Jones said. "It was extremely difficult and it's something that, to be honest with you, we've really kicked this down the road as far as we thought we could. We had first approached the subject about a month ago when we were looking at attendance limitations and attendance capacities. We were hoping to get a little more guidance from LHSAA. I think they've had their plates full with football, but the guidance that we have gotten, which the updated guidance was only being able to have 250 people in a gymnasium. With that particular capacity put in place, I don't think anybody was in favor of canceling the tournament when it came down to discussing it with the principals and the coaches, but when we looked at the facts and what we had to work with, everybody agreed unanimously that it was just something we had to do this year."
The release said there were several factors for the cancelation of the tournament, including having a limited number of spectators in the gym.
Parish schools said the reduced number of spectators, coupled with costs for officials, would result in the host school losing revenue.
"You're looking at hosting the parish tournament," Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro said. "It's a big event, and if you can't get a capacity in there more than 25 percent, it's going to be hard. I understand the financial side of that. French Settlement was supposed to host it this year. That would have been a big financial gain for them, whereas now, you're looking at 'hey, we're probably going to lose money on this.'
"The thing is, as coaches in Livingston Parish this is a big event for us and it's a prestigious thing for the parish and we hate to not have it," Schiro continued. "It's just and unfortunate situation. Do I wish we could still play it? Sure. Do I understand why we're not? Absolutely. Hopefully it's just one of those years. It's 2020, man, just one thing after another. With the COVID, it's probably the right decision."
"We're going to make the best out of the situation and do what we need to do to make it as positive as possible."
Another factor was the ability to sanitize and transition spectators in and out of the gym between games.
"The guidelines are so strict, I don't see how we're going to be able to have any basketball tournaments," Parrill said.
French Settlement, which was supposed to host this year’s tournament, will host the event next year.
"We didn't want them to miss their opportunity, because you only get a shot at it once every nine years," Parrill said of French Settlement. "The thing is potentially, some of the bigger schools maybe could have better afforded to host it, but a school like French Settlement would take a huge financial loss, and even the bigger schools can't afford that either. Money is tight in athletics."
The release also said LPPA passes will not be accepted at events because of limited spectators and the move by most schools to pre-sale tickets for events.
