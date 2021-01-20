As Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn into office, she was wearing clothes designed by one of Louisiana’s own.
Christopher John Rogers, a native of Baton Rouge who now lives in New York City, was credited for designing part of Harris’ outfit for Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.
Harris wore a brilliant purple coat for her swearing-in at the 46th inaugural ceremony in Washington, D.C., when she officially became the nation’s first female and first Black and South Asian vice president in history.
Sergio Hudson, a native of South Carolina, also designed part of Harris’ outfit.
Rogers took to social media to thank Harris for repping his clothing, writing, “Thank you, Madam Vice President. We are so honored and humbled to have played a small part in this historic moment.”
The 27-year-old Rogers, who founded his New York label in 2016, was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and studied fashion at the Savannah College of Art and Design.
A graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Rogers went on to earn the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s prestigious American Emerging Designer of the Year award in 2020.
In the past, Rogers has designed outfits for other celebrities such as Zendaya, Lizzo, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michelle Obama.
On his website, Rogers said, “The Christopher John Rogers brand exists to create emotional & sensitive clothing with a focus on effortful dressing, directed towards an individual with a strong sense of self. We deliver clothing with an emphasis on quality manufacturing and timeless appeal, whilst encouraging our customer to take up space.”
