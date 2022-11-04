If you’ve bought something from TikTok recently, you aren’t alone.
According to one study, 49% of users reported purchasing something they saw on the app.
The social platform began offering in-app shopping last year and is now expanding to “Live Shopping,” allowing creators and brands to sell goods directly through videos.
As shopping on TikTok expands, here’s how to have a positive shopping experience and avoid scams.
Tips for shopping on TikTok:
-- Avoid impulse buys. Before you buy something based on a 30-second video, think it through.
-- Always research the seller. Make sure the seller has plenty of account engagement, which means they have followers who comment on their posts and review their products. If the seller has a website, visit it and look for the red flags of a scam website.
-- Do an online search of the company name and the words “complaint” or “scam.”
-- Pay close attention to consumer reviews. Reviews can help you determine the quality of the product and how well the business handles customer service. Read reviews on TikTok, on the company or individual’s website, and on sites like BBB.org.
-- Keep an eye on product descriptions. Some sellers might offer what appears to be a great deal on a name brand or viral product, but don’t forget to read the fine print. The Federal Trade Commission reminds consumers that if the product description contains words like “refurbished,” “vintage,” or “close-out,” you might be getting a second-hand or imperfect item.
-- Watch out for scams. You may find high-dollar items for sale on TikTok for highly reduced prices, but these offers could indicate an outright scam. Some TikTok users have reported purchasing a product only to receive a fake product in the mail. Remember that too-good-to-be-true deals usually are. Besides unusually low prices, grammatical errors and missing contact information could also indicate you’re looking at a scammer’s social media shop.
-- Understand return policies and keep good records. Before you make a purchase, get to know the seller’s return and refund policies. Keep records of your transactions in case you need them to get a refund or to hold the seller accountable.
-- Unhappy with a purchase? Act quickly. According to TikTok terms of service, buyers have six days from when a product is marked as “delivered” to make a return or refund request. After that, shoppers need to directly communicate with the seller or email e-commerce@tiktok.com for customer support.
-- Pay by credit card. Using your credit card for online purchases is always a good idea. It’s much easier to contest a fraudulent charge and get your money back on a credit card than with a debit card.
For more information: Read the BBB Scam Alert about buying products featured on social media ads. Learn more about social media influencers and how to spot fake reviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.