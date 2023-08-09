With the school year starting, social media is full of adorable back-to-school photos. These pictures often feature a child holding a “first day of school” sign with basic information, such as their name and grade.
But before you jump on the trend and snap a similar picture of your little one, read these tips and be cautious about what you share.
Back-to-school photo tips
-- Avoid sharing personal details about your child.
Back-to-school photos often involve kids holding a board with their full name, age, height, and other details. Scammers could use this information to commit identity theft.
-- Leave off information about kids' schools.
Even sharing the name of your child’s school, teacher, or grade level could make them a target for unscrupulous people. Not to mention, these details are often used as security questions for banking or credit card accounts.
-- Double check your privacy settings.
Review your social media account’s privacy settings regularly. Be mindful of who can view your posts. You may want to remove personal information from your account that others can see, such as your telephone number or address.
-- Watch out for phony friend requests.
Don’t accept friend requests from strangers. Also, think twice before you accept a friend request from someone you are already connected with. It could be an impostor trying to access your information and friends list.
