If you get a text from someone claiming they won the Powerball Jackpot, do not believe them.
The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana was made aware of a scam text that was sent to someone in the area this week. The scammer said that they won the Powerball and were donating some of the prize money to individuals.
Here are some tips to spot this scam:
You’ve got to play to win. A notification that you have won a prize in a contest you do not remember entering should be a red flag. Keep track of all sweepstakes entries so it's easy to check if a legitimate contest-related company is confirming winnings. When entering, read the fine print and rules for how prizes are claimed.
Don't pay upfront fees to claim a prize. No legitimate sweepstakes company will ever ask to pay a fee or buy something to enter or improve the chances of winning — that includes paying "taxes," "shipping and handling charges," or “processing fees” to get a prize.
True lotteries or sweepstakes don’t ask for money.
Call the lottery or sweepstakes company directly to see if you won.
Be suspicious of irregular communication. Real sweepstakes will not notify you via text or bulk mail. They will not send a check in the mail without first confirming with you. And you won’t be notified that you are a winner and have to respond or act within 24 hours to collect your prize.
Another thing to watch out for is the "free gift for you" text scam, in which you receive a text message that says something like this: “Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you.” This message is followed by a link to an unfamiliar website.
The goal is to get your personal information, which puts you at risk for identity theft. In some versions of the scam, scammers may also ask for your credit card information, claiming you need to pay a few dollars to ship the “free” gift.
