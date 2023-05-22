May is Stroke Awareness Month and Dr. Ashok Reddy Polu, a highly regarded Vascular Neurologist, is urging Pelican State residents to familiarize themselves with the BE FAST acronym—a simple yet powerful tool for identifying the signs of a stroke and taking prompt action. By understanding the warning signs and acting swiftly, individuals can help save lives and reduce the long-term impact of this debilitating condition.
Stroke, often referred to as a "brain attack," occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, leading to the death of brain cells. Quick recognition and immediate medical attention are vital for improving outcomes and minimizing potential disabilities associated with stroke.
Dr. Polu emphasizes the importance of the BE FAST acronym as a guide to identify stroke symptoms:
B - Balance: Watch for sudden loss of balance or coordination. A person experiencing a stroke may stumble, have difficulty walking, or appear unsteady.
E - Eyes: Pay attention to sudden vision changes or loss of vision in one or both eyes. Blurred or double vision, as well as the inability to see clearly, may indicate a stroke.
F - Face drooping: Look for one side of the face drooping or feeling numb. Ask the person to smile, and if their smile is lopsided or uneven, it could be a sign of a stroke.
A - Arm weakness: Check for arm weakness or numbness. Ask the person to raise both arms, and if one arm drifts downward or they have trouble holding it up, it may suggest a stroke.
S - Speech difficulties: Listen for slurred or garbled speech. A person experiencing a stroke may have difficulty speaking, find it challenging to understand others, or struggle to express themselves coherently.
T - Time to call 911: If any of these symptoms are present, even if they seem to improve or disappear, it is crucial to call 911 or seek emergency medical assistance immediately. Time is critical in stroke cases, and swift action can significantly improve the chances of a successful recovery.
In Louisiana, stroke prevalence is a concern, particularly in regions known as the "Stroke Belt."
The state's high rates of obesity, smoking, hypertension, and diabetes contribute to the increased risk of stroke among its residents. Dr. Polu aims to address these risk factors and promote healthy lifestyles by advocating for regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and the avoidance of smoking.
Throughout Stroke Awareness Month, various initiatives will take place across Louisiana to raise public awareness about stroke prevention and response. Dr. Polu and his team will actively participate in community events, delivering educational seminars and webinars, and providing valuable resources for stroke prevention and recovery.
As a leading Vascular Neurologist, Dr. Ashok Reddy Polu is dedicated to enhancing stroke care and reducing the impact of this devastating condition on Louisiana's population. By equipping individuals with the knowledge to recognize stroke symptoms using the BE FAST acronym and emphasizing the importance of immediate action, he envisions a future where lives are saved, and stroke-related disabilities are minimized.
Stroke awareness is not limited to a single month—it is a year-round commitment. By being aware, proactive, and responsive, together we can make a difference in combating stroke and ensuring the well-being of our loved ones throughout Louisiana.
Dr. Ashok Reddy Polu is a distinguished physician who specializes in Vascular Neurology, displaying a remarkable academic background. Holding a Doctor of Medicine degree and completing rigorous residency and fellowship programs, he possesses a solid understanding of neurology and vascular diseases. Dr. Polu has gained extensive experience in esteemed institutions such as the University of Louisville and EMORY University, where he served as a Resident Physician and Fellow in Vascular Neurology. Currently, he works as a Vascular Neurologist and Staff Neurohospitalist at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic and Our Lady of the Lake Health. His contributions to clinical research and involvement in various clinical trials highlight his dedication to advancing medical knowledge. Dr. Polu's leadership abilities are evident through his council membership and presidency in medical associations during medical school. Furthermore, his board certifications and memberships in prestigious professional societies demonstrate his expertise and unwavering commitment to his field. Dr. Polu prioritizes quality improvement and patient education, implementing impactful initiatives and receiving recognition for his teaching excellence. Alongside his role as an assistant professor with LSU, he also educates residents in training. Notably, Dr. Polu is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and a member of the American Board of Medical Specialties.
Additionally, his contributions to medical literature through publications and abstracts further enhance his reputation. Dr. Ashok Reddy Polu's unwavering passion for neurology, dedication to research, and commitment to patient care establish him as a highly respected and accomplished Vascular Neurologist.
