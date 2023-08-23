There’s going to be a zoo at this year’s Livingston Parish Book Festival!
Those who attend the Eight Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival in October will get the chance to interact with animals from Bee Happy Farm and Mobile Petting Zoo, a locally-owned, family-friendly business in Holden.
Visitors will be able to meet owner Rachel and her family of goats, chickens, rabbits, pigs, emus, and even a tortoise!
The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be held from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Main Branch in Livingston, located at 20390 Iowa Street, Livingston, LA, 70754.
First held in 2013, the Book Festival features author discussions, book signings, live music, food, games, and other activities. Visitors can also utilize any of the library’s resources, such as virtual reality, board games, computers, arts and crafts, and more.
This annual event, traditionally the biggest single-day program put on by the Livingston Parish Library, has grown into the parish’s own celebration of literacy and arts, provided at no charge to the community.
All are invited, and all attendees will receive a free book while supplies last.
For more information, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival or call the Livingston parish Library at (225) 686-4100.
You can also follow the Livingston Parish Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for regular updates.
The Book Festival’s headlining authors and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
