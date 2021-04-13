This weekend, the community will have the chance to help a Denham Springs man who is still recovering from a life-threatening accident last year.
A fundraising benefit will run from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, at Anchor South Real Estate, located at 8193 Vincent Road in Denham Springs.
Proceeds from the benefit will go toward Todd Thomas, a 51-year-old who was the victim of a hit-and-run accident last year.
In September 2020, Thomas was hit by a car while he was walking his dog near his home on Myrtle Street. The driver sped away and has never been identified.
Kara Gaskin, whose family met Thomas at church and has since helped him in his recovery, said Thomas has undergone much since he was “left for dead on the street.” He has had more than 10 surgeries — with more expected in the future — and only recently regained the ability to stand up and walk.
“He was in a coma and was in the hospital for several months,” Gaskin said. “He had multiple fractures in his face and skull. He had brain damage. The list goes on and on. The doctors still don’t know how he survived.”
Due to his injuries from the accident, Thomas is unable to work. To make matters worse, he has been denied disability.
To help, Gaskin is organizing this weekend’s benefit to help ease the burden Thomas is facing financially.
“We are just trying to raise funds for him to ease the financial hardship on this so he can focus on healing,” Gaskin said.
During the benefit, people will be able to purchase plates of pulled pork for $10 each. Volunteers will also be selling $10 raffle tickets, giving ticket buyers a chance to win: A sack of crawfish and crawfish table; a 100-quart crawfish pot, burner, paddle, and propane; a custom LSU corn hole set; $100 toward seasonings and fixings.
Raffle and food purchases or donations can be made to Gaskin by calling (225) 216-5558 or via Venmo @Kara-Gaskin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.