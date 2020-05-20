Louisiana has a new leader in education.
On Wednesday, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) appointed Dr. Cade Brumley to be the new State Superintendent of Education on an 8-3 vote.
Brumley was chosen from a pool of three candidates nominated during deliberations at the day’s meeting.
Other candidates nominated at Wednesday’s meeting were Jessica Baghian, assistant superintendent and chief academic policy officer with the Louisiana Department of Education, and Dr. Lonnie Luce, executive director of blended and online school solutions and superintendent of Charter Schools USA, Louisiana.
BESE appoints the superintendent position by a two-thirds vote from its total membership. Brumley received the eight votes needed — which included a vote from BESE President Sandy Holloway — on the second vote after board members deadlocked on the first vote.
Brumley, who currently oversees the state’s largest school system, now replaces John White, who officially resigned from the position in March. Brumley will lead all of Louisiana’s K-12 schools that serve more than 720,000 students.
Beth Scioneaux served as acting State Superintendent until BESE voted on White’s permanent replacement Wednesday.
In a statement, Brumley, a Louisiana native, said he was “extremely honored” to be selected by BESE and added that he looks forward to “bringing people together to collectively move our state forward.”
“We are primed for continued improvement, drawing on successes of the past and the promise for our future,” he said. “I will fight for our children, families, and communities each day - they deserve our best.”
Since 2018, Brumley served as the superintendent of the Jefferson Parish School System, the largest in the state with more than 51,000 students.
Under Brumley, the system earned its first improvement in four years on its 2019 state report card, the system says. In 2019, he led creation of a new master plan for the system and campaigned successfully for a property tax increase for teacher pay raises.
Prior to landing in Jefferson Parish, Brumley served as the superintendent of the DeSoto Parish School System for six years. He has worked at all levels in education over the past two decades, including as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent.
His appointment concludes a search and selection process BESE started at the beginning of the year, when White first announced his intention to resign.
As the new State Superintendent, Brumley will take charge of a K-12 education system that has achieved recent improvements such as raising academic standards, increasing access to quality early childhood education, expanding career education opportunities, and strengthening educator development.
However, the system faces significant challenges ahead. Closing achievement and opportunity gaps across the state remains a BESE priority along with addressing the unfinished learning from the 2019-20 school year that was thrown off due to the coronavirus pandemic to ensure a strong start in 2020-21.
Holloway commended Superintendent Selection Work Group Chair Kira Orange Jones for her leadership, work group members, and BESE members “for their hard and good work.”
“We have run a transparent and efficient process in which we have, ultimately, selected a new leader who we believe can take us further down the path of reform and positive outcomes for students,” Holloway said.
“These have been - and will continue to be - the priorities of BESE. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Brumley to keep our state moving in the right direction and continuing our partnership with all stakeholders to achieve greater wins for students.”
Along with Holloway’s support, Brumley also received backing from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who congratulated the new State Superintendent in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
“With Dr. Brumley at the helm, the Department of Education will continue efforts to improve student achievement and to provide high quality education for all Louisiana students,” Edwards said.
“Cade has a record of success as a teacher, coach, principal and as a superintendent of two districts, Desoto and Jefferson parishes. What I know and appreciate about Cade is that as a leader he has a record of being inclusive. He has a seat at the table for everyone as he seeks and listens to input from all stakeholders.”
BESE’s next step will be to negotiate and finalize a contract with Brumley. The Board will then request approval of the contract by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget and request confirmation of the appointment by the Louisiana Senate.
