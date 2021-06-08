Best Western® Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Plus Regency Park, located at 13600 Hartman Ln. in Walker. Owned by Dilipbhai and Rima Patel, this hotel offers 63 guest rooms and 21 suites.
The 100% smoke-free, pet friendly hotel provides southern charm and small-town hospitality, combined with comfort and convenience. Interior corridors with elevator access offer easy entry to the clean and spacious guest rooms which feature large flat-screen TVs with cable satellite, microwaves, coffee makers and mini fridges. Comfortable sofa beds are available in select suites, and guests will enjoy free wireless internet throughout the entire property.
Whether traveling for leisure or business, guests will appreciate the superior comforts and modern amenities that the Best Western Plus Regency Park has to offer. These include an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, complimentary Grab & Go breakfast (complimentary hot breakfast will resume once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted), guest laundry facility, on-site business center, a cocktail lounge and a sundry store with food and beverage options and travel necessities.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the Best Western Plus® brand, as it is well known and respected for its high standards and commitment to quality customer service,” said Rima Patel, Owner of the Best Western Plus Regency Park. “Business and leisure travelers will appreciate the clean and modern design of our property, complimentary amenities, unmatched value and the highest degree of hospitality.”
Conveniently located off Interstate 12 and a short drive from the hustle of Baton Rouge, the Best Western Plus Regency Park is just a couple miles from the Juban Crossing shopping mall and many dining options. The Louisiana State Capitol and Louisiana State University are within close driving distance as are several area businesses such as Our Lady of the Lake, Stine, Lard Oil Company, Denbury Resources Inc. and Waste Management Company.
Staying at a Best Western-branded hotel such as the Best Western Plus Regency Park is now more rewarding than ever. This summer, Best Western is rewarding its guests by gifting its Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) members with a $20 Best Western Gift Card each night they stay from now through September 6, 2021 (Limit 5 gift cards). Additionally, BWR cut its Elite Status eligibility qualifications in half for 2021 – enabling travelers worldwide to earn Elite Status with just five nights, three stays or 5,000 points. The reduction in thresholds applies to each BWR Elite Status tier – making it easier than ever for guests to climb the loyalty ladder. Building off of BWR’s tagline “Because We Care About Rewarding You,” these promotions are the latest examples of the brand’s ongoing commitment to caring for guests and supporting them through the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on BWR or to sign up, please visit bestwesternrewards.com. Visit travelcard.bestwestern.com for complete Best Western Travel Card terms and conditions.
Rates start at $85 per night. Travelers can contact the property directly for special packages.
Reservations at the Best Western Plus Regency Park may be booked by calling the hotel directly at (225) 380-1640 or by calling Best Western Hotels & Resort’s 24-hour, toll-free reservations number (800) WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western’s website at BestWestern.com.
