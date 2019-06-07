DENHAM SPRINGS -- A bicyclist was hit and killed early Friday morning in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
The accident occurred on La. Hwy. 16 north of the La. Hwy. 63 intersection. According to Louisiana State Police, a bicyclist was struck by a dump truck.
This story will be updated when more details emerge.
