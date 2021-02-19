President Joe Biden has approved Louisiana’s request for a federal emergency declaration in all 64 parishes impacted by the severe and historic winter weather this week.
Specifically, FEMA will provide emergency protective measures (Category B) for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance from federal agencies.
Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a Presidential emergency declaration on Wednesday, two days after severe winter weather swept through the state and led to widespread power outages. Freezing temperatures have lingered in the days since as electric companies race to restore power for thousands amid “all-time” high levels of demand.
On Thursday, Edwards thanked the Biden administration for “a swift response” as the state continues to deal with widespread power outages and frigid temperatures, which aren't expected to move out until Sunday.
“This has been a very tough week,” Edwards said in a statement. “In addition to dealing with the historic weather, we are still battling the pandemic. Although our resilience is being tested once again, we are going to get through this.
“I want to encourage everyone to continue to heed the warnings of your local officials, be very careful in supplementing heat to your homes, be vigilant when you get on the roadways and pay close attention to the weather forecasts where you live.”
Severe weather started in Louisiana on Feb. 11 followed by a second round of storms beginning on Feb. 17. More than 200,000 people were without power on the morning of Feb. 16 and as of noon Thursday, around 124,000 Louisiana households were still without power.
In many cases, homes will be unable to provide heat for several days even as outside temperatures continue to hover around freezing.
Additionally, there were 98 water outages impacting 245,676 people and another 956,000 live in areas with boil water advisories.
In his letter on Wednesday, Edwards told Biden that, “The impacts of the wintry precipitation and low temperatures pose a serious threat to the lives and property of the people of Louisiana.”
On Thursday, the governor described coming assistance from federal partners as “critical” to overcoming to record-breaking winter storm.
“While the second storm has passed through our state, unfortunately, some areas are still facing freeze warnings and we will not begin to truly thaw out until the latter part of the weekend,” Edwards said. “That is why this assistance from our federal partners is critical. It will help provide much needed relief.”
