Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Areas of dense morning fog. Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.