(The Center Square) – Former Vice President Joe Biden stopped short of declaring victory during a Wednesday afternoon news conference, but said he's on a path to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to become the next president of the United States.
After being declared the winner in Wisconsin earlier in the afternoon, Biden held a 248-214 electoral vote advantage over Trump. But votes were still being counted in several key states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.
"When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," Biden said.
Trump hasn't conceded the race and isn't expected to do so any time soon. His campaign earlier Wednesday filed suit against Michigan and said it will enter a case challenging Pennsylvania's mail-in vote extension. The Trump campaign also said it would seek a recount in Wisconsin, claiming irregularities in vote counts there.
This story will be updated.
Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square. He welcomes your comments. Contact Dan at dmccaleb@thecentersquare.com.
