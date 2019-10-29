When he introduced himself at the city council before asking for a noise variance, he was told no introduction was necessary.
Mike O'Neal, known as 'Big Mike' and owner of Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill, has reached a milestone - 30 years in business, and he wants to celebrate with all of his friends.
All of his customers, that is.
So, O'Neal came to the city council looking for a noise variance for this Saturday, November 2 to host an outdoor party. The city council obliged him, unanimously, as he sat down with a smile.
"Thank you all," he said after the vote.
O'Neal said he will be having 'lighter music,' no AC/DC, but definitely some melodies people will enjoy, he said. There will be food and fun for the kids as well.
"It's been a privilege to do business here," O'Neal said, "the community's support has been tremendous."
The party starts at 9 a.m. and will go on until 7 p.m., just before it gets dark.
