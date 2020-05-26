People can give the gift of life to honor the memory of the late George Baker, a state trooper who died in the line of duty, when the Blood Center holds a blood drive on Wednesday, May 27.

The blood drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Louisiana State Police headquarters, located at 7919 Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Organizers ask donors to make an appointment beforehand in order to maintain social distancing.

To make an appointment, click here.

The two-day blood drive, which started Tuesday and ends Wednesday, is being held to honor Baker, a lifelong resident of Albany who died Sunday, four days after he was injured in a police chase in Hammond that occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

According to authorities, Baker and another officer were retrieving a tire deflation device from the road when they were struck by a Hammond Police Department unit. Both officers were transported to North Oaks Medical Center, and one was later released with minor injuries while Baker remained “in critical condition” until his passing Sunday evening.

Baker, who became a state trooper in November 2017 and previously served in the U.S. Marines, donated his organs to save others in what Louisiana State Police called “his last act of selfless service.”

Uniformed troopers stood at attention on both sides of a hospital hallway as Baker’s body was taken out of North Oaks Medical Center, and a caravan of State Police cars later escorted his flag-draped casket away from the hospital.

“In his last act of selfless service, Trooper Baker was escorted to donate his organs, so others may live,” LSP said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

Baker, 33, leaves behind a wife and a daughter as well as his parents, sisters, and other extended family members.