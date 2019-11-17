The grassroots movement from Greg Spiers of Springfield just wasn't enough, as Ronnie Morris cleared the runoff hurdle with 72% of the vote.
Morris earned 136,091 votes on 46.9% turnout in a district that includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.
According to a forum, held by the Livingston Parish Library and Livingston Parish Public Schools in September, Morris - along with all the BESE candidates - are pro-teacher, and anti-Common Core.
He's also not a fan of Louisiana State Superintendent John White.
Morris said he went to college at age 32 and after graduation taught high school calculus and physics for a year. He also volunteers in public schools, at one time bringing Junior Achievement into schools – Istrouma, Dunham, and Catholic High.
“I appreciate the cultures of different schools.”
“Teaching is a profession, and teachers should be treated as professionals and compensated as a professional,” he said.
Morris said he supports early childhood education.
“Seventy-five percent of eighth-graders aren’t proficient in language skills,” he said. “We need to teach kids to read. They should be literate by third grade.”
Education reform
Morris said some reforms are working with the state’s graduation rate at 81 percent, its highest level.
Better transparency for parents to make choices in schools is needed, he said, along with improving the relationship between White, BESE and local districts.
“I am pro-school choice,” Morris said. "Every kid is different.”
Charter schools originally were supposed to bring innovative approaches to education.
“It hasn’t turned out that way. Every child should have an opportunity and parents the opportunity to make that choice – public, private, charter, home school, the Internet," Morris said.
What is BESE doing well and what needs changing?
BESE is not doing a good job of communicating to the public, according to Morris.
“Eighty percent of the people ask: 'What is BESE?',” he said.
The board should tell people what it does and its expectations, he added.
”We’ve got to have a relationship between the superintendent, BESE, local districts and teachers. That’s not in place today,” Morris said.
Teaching as a career
“We’ve got to create an environment to help teachers to teach, children read to learn.
He recalled being with a group of engineers tutoring second-graders and after helping one girl with her math homework, she told him, "Mr. Ronnie, I never studied with an old guy before. This was fun.”
“If (a teacher) needs that one-on-one reinforcement, the system reeds to be there for the student.”
