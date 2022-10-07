Authorities have launched an investigating after a body was found at North Park in Denham Springs.
A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said a body was found around 2 p.m. Friday in the north parking lot of the park, which is located at the corner of Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
Foul play is not suspected. No other details were made available.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.
