First responders have recovered the body of the juvenile male who jumped into the Amite River, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The recovery concludes a search that began Friday afternoon before halting later that night and resuming Saturday morning. The body of the teen, who hasn’t been identified, was found around 9 a.m., according to authorities.
No foul play is suspected, Ard said.
“Thankful for the men and women of so many partner agencies who worked tirelessly alongside the LPSO in an effort to provide closure for this family,” Ard said in a statement. “Please keep this family in your thoughts & prayers.”
Several agencies joined forces after a possible drowning was reported in the Amite River, Ard announced earlier Friday afternoon. The incident was reported to LPSO dispatch around 3 p.m. Friday after a juvenile male jumped into the Amite River and didn’t resurface, Ard said.
The location was in a wooded area located at the end of Frenchtown Road between East Baton Rouge and Bowman Street in Livingston Parish.
Multiple agencies responded and assisted the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, including the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Eastside Fire Department, Denham Springs Police Department, and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4, and the Central Fire Department.
The underwater search halted around 8 p.m. Friday after conditions became “too dangerous” for first responders to continue. The search resumed early Saturday morning until the body was found.
