A Livingston Parish man who authorities say could not swim drowned on the Bogue Chitto River in a tubing accident this week, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said “a young male resident of Livingston Parish” drowned near the Highway 437 bridge while tubing with friends. His body was recovered the same day, on Aug. 9.
Three others in the tubing group who could not swim were later rescued by deputies who arrived on the scene shortly after the drowning was reported, Seal said.
Another drowning occurred on the river on Aug. 1 near the state park off Highway 25 south of Franklinton. There, a young man from Jefferson Parish drowned while the family was visiting the state park and swimming in the river, Seal. The body was found downstream from the park after a three-day search.
During the searches for the two men, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office received help from Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery in Slidell, which utilizes sonar to help locate drowning victims.
In both cases, Seal said the drowning victims, who have yet to be identified, were unable to swim.
The sheriff urged the public to take precautions when getting in or on the river.
“I cannot overemphasize how dangerous the river can be,” Seal said in a statement. “Anyone venturing in or on the river should be able to swim and always wear a life jacket, even if floating on a tube or riding in a boat.”
