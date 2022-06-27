Body of missing boater recovered, search still underway for other two in Lake Maurepas

One of three boaters who went missing on Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon was found dead Monday morning, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The search continues for the other two missing boaters, officials said.
Multiple agencies began searching for three male boaters around 4 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the boaters went missing at the mouth of Blind River.
First responders recovered the body of 48-year-old Michael Bryant, of Denham Springs, around 9:45 a.m. Monday. His body was turned over to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.
Search crews are still searching for Zachary LeDuff, 18, of Greenwell Springs, and Zane Bryant, 20, of Denham Springs.
According to agents, LeDuff was swimming when he became distressed. The younger Bryant then tried to rescue LeDuff but quickly became distressed himself.
Michael Bryant then tried to rescue both LeDuff and Zane Bryant but was unsuccessful.
"The three men did not resurface," agents said, adding that the three men were not wearing personal flotation devices.
LDWF is leading the investigative into the fatal boating incident.
Joining LDWF agents in the search were first responders from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Fire Department and Lake Maurepas Fire Department.
On Monday, Chief Danielle Lessard, of Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9, asked boaters to "avoid the mouth to Blind River and lake" since extra traffic can disrupt the effectiveness of sonar equipment.
Only official responders will be able to access this area until further notice, Lessard said.
"Please allow us to do our jobs to bring these men home to their families," Lessard said.
