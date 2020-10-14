A boil water advisory has been issued, effective immediately, for portions of Albany, town leaders have announced.
The announcement came in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, with leaders saying the Town of Albany Water System “has experienced a problem with our water supply system.”
“Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality,” the statement read.
“Therefore, as a precaution, the Town of Albany Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately. The boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Albany Water System.”
Affected areas include Old Baton Rouge Highway, Beas Nursery Road, Kovach Lane, Sammy Stewart Road, Luther Stewart Road, Tyler Lane, Olah Lane, and Raborn Lane.
Read the entire statement below:
“It is recommended that all customers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
“Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
“Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.
“The Town of Albany Water System will rescind this boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals — Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.”
