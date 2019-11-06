A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.
The Ward Two Water District says it’s currently making repairs to the water supply system on Juban Road off Florida Boulevard in Denham Springs. To make these repairs, the water pressure will be reduced below the minimum standard set by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The advisory was issued Wednesday, Nov. 6 and only affects customers on Juban Road from Highway 190 to the Louisiana Dental Office (27949 Juban Rd.), excluding Celia Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.