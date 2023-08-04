A boil advisory has been issued for some customers of Ward 2 Water District, which is currently making repairs to a broken water main on Wax Road off of Juban Road (LA-1026) in Denham Springs.
While making these repairs, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard.
This advisory is limited to those on Wax Road from Loblolly Pines Lane to Juban Road (LA-1026), including Serene Road and Oakview Mobile Home Park.
This does not include Loblolly Pines Lane and Lee Ellis Road
More information on this boil advisory can be found at www.ward2water.com under “BOIL ADVISORIES”. If customers have any questions, they may contact Ward 2 Water District by calling (225) 665-5188 or email Customer Service at customerservice@ward2water.com.
