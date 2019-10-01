WALKER – The City of Walker issued a second boil advisory Tuesday after water pressure was lost due to a broken water main, according to an announcement.
The city issued a precautionary boil advisory at 2 p.m. for Aimee Street, Valerie Street, and Clarence Street.
“At present, the water in the distribution system (may be) subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause a number of waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress” the advisory said.
“Customers in the affected area are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or culinary purposes by boiling water for one (1) minute in a clean container.
“Th 1-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil,” the advisory said
The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another, the advisory said.
The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the city Water Department.
Water samples will be being collected and will be tested by the state Office of Public Health after repair have been completed.
For more information, residents can contact water operations supervisor Sam Nixon at (225) 337-0899.
The boil advisory issued Monday has not been lifted, according to the city.
That advisory covers the area from U.S. 190 at Fletcher Lane to Corbin Ave at U.S. 190.
This includes Glasscock Street, Buff Street, Joe Stafford Street, College Drive to Burgess Avenue, Melanie Street, Coco Lane, Tulip Street, Clint Street, Aster Street and Fern Street.
