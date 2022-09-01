A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of customers along Lockhart Road as crews make repairs to a broken water main, according to Ward Two Water District officials.
As workers make the repairs, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard.
The Department of Health requires all water systems to issue a boil advisory if the water pressure falls below the minimum standard
The boil advisory is limited to those on Lockhart Road (LA-1026) from Linder Road to Eden Church Road, including the following streets in between: Provision Lane, Barnett Drive, Country Club Lane, and Gene Buckle Avenue.
It does not include Linder Road, Knight Drive, Dunn Road, and Country Club Drive.
More information on this boil advisory can be found at www.ward2water.com under “BOIL ADVISORIES”. If customers have any questions, they may contact Ward 2 Water District by calling (225) 665-5188 or email Customer Service at customerservice@ward2water.com
