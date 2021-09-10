The boil advisory for all of Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District’s customers has been lifted, officials announced Friday.
General Manager Barry LeJeune said the advisory was lifted around 10:30 a.m.
“We got the email from [the Louisiana Department of Health saying ‘samples are all clear and boil water advisory has been rescinded’,” LeJeune said.
Ward 2 Water District was placed under a boil advisory shortly after Hurricane Ida swept through the parish. LeJeune said the district “had a few line breaks” but that the main issues stemmed from the widespread power outages.
“We just couldn’t maintain the minimum pressure required, so that’s what put us on a boil advisory,” he said.
The water district, which services about 23,000 meters, resorted to generator power, but LeJeune said power has since been restored to all but one of the district’s 19 water wells.
The water district sent samples to the LDH Thursday and received the results Friday morning, which gave the go-ahead to lift the advisory.
If customers have any questions, they can contact Ward 2 Water District at (225) 665-5188.
