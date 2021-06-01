A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of the City of Walker until further notice.
In a statement, city officials said the advisory affects Carol Avenue from Mayer Street to North Corbin Road and North Corbin Road from Carol Avenue moving north to Coldwater Drive. They said it also includes Coldwater Drive and all roads off North Corbin Road and Carol Avenue.
The boil water advisory was issued as a precaution after a water main break caused a loss of pressure.
Water samples will be collected and tested by the Louisiana Office of Public Health Laboratory once repairs have been completed. The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health and the City of Walker Water Department.
