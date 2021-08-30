A boil water advisory is in effect for customers of Ward 2 Water District following the destruction of Hurricane Ida.
The announcement was made by Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4, which said via Facebook, "We are notifying on behalf of Ward 2 Water District. They have no internet and no phone."
According to the post, all of Ward 2 Water District Customers in Livingston Parish are under a boil water advisory until further notice.
"Ward 2 Water Employee are working diligently to get the issue resolved," the post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.