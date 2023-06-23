(Editor's note: This statement was released by Magnolia Water Utility - Highland Ridge.)
Our water system recently detected a fecal indicator (E. coli) in the well. As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation.
On June 22, 2023, we collected a sample from the well. The sample tested positive for E. coli. Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains). It can also happen due to a break in the water line (pipe) or a failure in the water treatment process.
What should I do? What does this mean?
DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.
Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
E. coli is a bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.
The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking this water. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
What is being done?
Magnolia UOC is resampling the contaminated site. If the site is positive again, we have a third-party company on standby to chlorinate the system to kill any bacteria that may be present. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within 1 day.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
