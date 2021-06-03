A boil water advisory that went into effect for one part of Livingston Parish has been lifted, officials announced Thursday.
Earlier this week, City of Walker officials said a boil water advisory was in effect for Carol Avenue from Mayer Street to North Corbin Road and North Corbin Road from Carol Avenue moving north to Coldwater Drive. It also included Coldwater Drive and all roads off North Corbin Road and Carol Avenue.
The boil water advisory was issued Tuesday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure.
On Thursday, officials announced that the boil water advisory had been lifted.
