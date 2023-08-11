A celebratory day of returning to school was shut down quickly for Yellow Jacket students, faculty, and local law enforcement.
According to school officials, a bomb threat on Friday morning (August 11) caused both Denham Springs High School and Freshman High to go into lockdown. School officials also said that 'multiple law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the matter.'
(UPDATE, 10:47 A.M.) Law enforcement agencies, after a thorough search of campus, have given the all-clear for students and staff to return to classrooms, where classes will resume according to regular schedules for DSHS and Freshman High students.
While law enforcement reported 'no credible evidence of a threat was confirmed at this time,' the school chose to move all students into the air conditioned gyms out of an abundance of caution.
School officials said that once the all-clear is given and the lockdown ends, arrangements for dismissal will be made but did not specify if the school day would end prematurely, until an update roughly 2 hours later.
(UPDATE, 10:47 A.M.) According to school officials, parents who would like to check out their student early may do so and all checkout procedures apply and can be done in the cafeteria. Regular carpool protocols will be in place and traffic will flow from east to west on Yellow Jacket Boulevard.
"We want to thank law enforcement for their quick response and thorough work and thank our parents and community for their patience during this time," school officials said.
