COVID-19 pushed back plans for a lot of people, and businesses.
But as COVID restrictions ease and commerce returns to a sense of pre-coronavirus 'normal,' new businesses have begun to announce openings.
Buzzed Bull Creamery, on Mar. 31, let the Denham Springs community know that they were coming to the Sac Au Lait development, which is currently anchored by Bonta Del Forno.
The franchise owners said they hope to open their location by August.
The restaurant bills itself as 'a family friendly liquid nitrogen creamery with small batch ice creams and milkshakes - specializing in buzzed (alcohol infused - 21+) and non-buzzed flavors.'
According to their website - "Buzzed Bull Creamery harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to bring you and your family fresh, premium ice creams and milkshakes while offering a one-of-a-kind-experience," their 'About Us' section reads.
"We hand-craft each ice cream and milkshake to provide a fully customized option. We are making ice cream fun for everyone. For adults, we specialize in alcohol-infused ice cream & milkshakes that start at a 5% ABV. We encourage our guests to get creative with over 30 available flavors and enjoy the fun the innovative use of liquid nitrogen offers.
"The possibilities are truly endless."
Click here to see their menu, which features specialties, a build-your-own section, as well as espresso options.
Coming to the same space will be 'Roll On In,' a hibachi, burritos, and bowls restaurant specializing in Asian cuisine and flair. According to the franchise owner, they hope to open at the same time as Buzzed Bull Creamery and will 'co-brand' in the same space (Suite C).
According to their website - 'We serve premium food in a unique fast-casual setting. Bringing sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi bowls and even sushi donuts to a whole new level. Our food is fast, fresh and affordable, and our number one priority is you!'
Click to to see their menu, which features an ever-expanding menu that allows patrons to pick a base, and build from there.
The two new restaurants will join Fit Blendz in filling out the Sac Au Lait development at Bass Pro Shops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.