Both sides of Interstate 12 near the Albany-Springfield exit are experiencing heavy traffic due to multiple vehicle crashes, according to Louisiana State Police.
Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police posted on social media that I-12 westbound at milepost 31 (Albany) is currently closed due to multiple vehicle crashes. Due to the closure, westbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy. 43 to US Hwy. 190.
Meanwhile, I-12 eastbound traffic is also experiencing heavy delays due to the crashes.
“Please avoid the area if possible,” State Police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.